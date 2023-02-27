Congress on Sunday pitched for a "common, constructive programme" with "like-minded" parties to fight the BJP’s "authoritarian, communal and crony capitalist onslaught" ahead of the "all important" Lok Sabha elections even as it asked its leaders to work with "discipline, solidarity and complete unity".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Fickle alliances
In search of statues
SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'
Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post
Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle
Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed
Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM
Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles
The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon