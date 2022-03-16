DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

The Karnataka High Court has held that wearing of Hijab does not form part of essential religious practice of Islamic faith. Pronouncing its judgment in a batch of petitions over hijab controversy, a three-judge full bench of the court also held that prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to.
Insofar as the challenge to the Government Order dated February 5, 2022, the court said that the state government has power to issue order and no case is made out for its invalidation.
