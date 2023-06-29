DH Toon | Getting distracted by the smaller things

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2023, 06:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 06:30 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The BJP on Tuesday hit out at the Congress and other Opposition parties for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on the UCC, saying it is there in the Constitution as a directive principle of state policy and there is a Supreme Court " decision" also in this regard.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
UCC
uniform civil code
Indian Politics

