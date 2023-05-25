DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parliament

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  May 25 2023
  • updated: May 25 2023, 05:12 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A historic golden 'Sengol' or sceptre, received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British, will be installed in the new Parliament building with the Narendra Modi government projecting it as something that connects Indian tradition with modernity.

