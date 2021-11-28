DH Toon | How farm laws repeal changes political scenario in Uttar Pradesh

DH Toon | Farm law repeal alters political scene in UP

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 28 2021, 08:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 08:47 ist

The Narendra Modi government has circulated the Farm Laws Repeal Bill among MPs, with the proposed legislation claiming that it is being withdrawn as "the need of the hour is to take everyone together in the 75th year of Independence Day, though only a group of farmers are protesting against it".

