DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2023, 05:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 05:35 ist

India on Tuesday outrightly rejected China’s latest attempt to assert its claim on Arunachal Pradesh.

Two days after Beijing assigned Mandarin and Tibetan names to 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh of India, New Delhi dismissed the move.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Arunachal Pradesh
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

