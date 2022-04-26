DH Toon | Inflation leaves students banging empty plates

Primary and Upper Primary schools in West Bengal are finding it difficult to serve midday meals to students due to the hike in prices of essential commodities, according to authorities of different schools in districts.

The Bengal Primary Teachers' Association has drawn the attention of the School Education Department to the issue and demanded the present midday meal allocation of Rs 4.97 for every student at the primary level and Rs 7.45 for every student at the upper primary level be raised so that the midday meal menu is not tinkered with for the children and their nutritional aspects are not compromised.

