DH Toon | ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's fourth orbit-raising move

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 24 2023, 06:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 06:28 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.

