DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 18 2023, 05:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 05:38 ist

On the concluding day of its National Executive meet, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party unanimously agreed to extend the presidency of Jagat Prasad Nadda till June 2024. Making the announcement, union home minister Amit Shah said that under Nadda at the helm, the party will better its 2019 tally of 303, and elect Narendra Modi for a third term. 

