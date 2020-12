The DDC polls mark the Centre’s first attempt at restoring democratic processes in the Jammu and Kashmir, following the revocation of its special status and bifurcation in August 2019. The Farooq Abdullah-led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) took a big lead over the BJP as votes were being counted till late in the night in the maiden district development council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more