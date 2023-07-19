DH Toon: 'Main allies of NDA are ED, CBI'

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said the opposition parties should "give confidence" to people that they have come together to save the country and Constitution from the "assault" of the BJP and RSS.
Speaking at a press conference here, she also claimed that the real allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance were the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?
Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa
Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI
Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply
Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open
China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027
Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries