DH Toon: 'Main allies of NDA are ED, CBI'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 19 2023, 06:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 06:45 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said the opposition parties should "give confidence" to people that they have come together to save the country and Constitution from the "assault" of the BJP and RSS.

Speaking at a press conference here, she also claimed that the real allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance were the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.

DH Toon
Cartoon
Toon
DH Cartoon
NDA
India News
Indian Politics
CBI
Enforcement Directorate

