DH Toon | Mega rallies cancelled ahead of Assembly polls

As the cases of coronavirus infections registered a sharp spike in Uttar Pradesh, political parties have started cancelling their scheduled public meetings and other events in the poll-bound state.
While Congress has cancelled its 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' marathons scheduled to be held in different parts of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed mega rally at Lucknow on Sunday was also cancelled, according to sources.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Rallies cancelled ahead of Assembly polls
Kid's play seeks to metamorph views on kids’ issues
How to help a tribal block with better healthcare?
70 years after extinction, cheetahs to return to India
Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash
Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes
5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss
DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?
NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope
Island in the sun