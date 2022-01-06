DH Toon | Mega rallies cancelled ahead of Assembly polls

As the cases of coronavirus infections registered a sharp spike in Uttar Pradesh, political parties have started cancelling their scheduled public meetings and other events in the poll-bound state.

While Congress has cancelled its 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' marathons scheduled to be held in different parts of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed mega rally at Lucknow on Sunday was also cancelled, according to sources.

