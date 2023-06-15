DH Toon | 'Mother of Democracy, we are'

Congress on Tuesday mounted pressure on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's remarks and asked if the Narendra Modi government will answer.

In a tweet, Congress General secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Modi government forced Twitter to shut down accounts of farmers and farmer's movement, shut down accounts of journalists critical of government or Twitter and its employees would be raided. This is what Twitter Co Founder and Ex CEO Jack Dorsey admits in a TV interview. Will Modi Government answer?"

