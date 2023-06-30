DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 30 2023, 05:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 05:41 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

More Opposition parties have joined the chorus against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to escalate religious conflicts to win elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin claimed that people would teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for attempting to "escalate religious conflicts and confuse people to win" polls.

