In a significant development, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Pakistan-based underworld don and the mastermind of 1993 serial blasts Dawood Ibrahim.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces
DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?
Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders
IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO
Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims
Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac
'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai