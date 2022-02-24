DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 24 2022, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 08:15 ist

In a significant development, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Pakistan-based underworld don and the mastermind of 1993 serial blasts Dawood Ibrahim.

DH Cartoon
DH Toon
Nawab Malik
Maharashtra
India News

