DH Toon | 'Netaji's statue incomplete without miniature Nehru next to it!'

A hologram monument of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday was illuminated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who without naming Congress blamed the principal opposition party for making attempts to “erase the contribution of many great people after independence” during their four decades long stay at power in the central government.

“It was unfortunate that after independence, along with the culture of the country, work was done to erase the contribution of many great personalities. Freedom struggle involved the penance of lakhs of countrymen, but efforts were made to limit their history as well,” Modi said at a function here on Sunday.

Read More