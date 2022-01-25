DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | 'Netaji's statue incomplete without miniature Nehru next to it!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 25 2022, 04:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 07:58 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A hologram monument of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday was illuminated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who without naming Congress blamed the principal opposition party for making attempts to “erase the contribution of many great people after independence” during their four decades long stay at power in the central government.

“It was unfortunate that after independence, along with the culture of the country, work was done to erase the contribution of many great personalities. Freedom struggle involved the penance of lakhs of countrymen, but efforts were made to limit their history as well,” Modi said at a function here on Sunday.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Subhas Chandra Bose
Jawaharlal Nehru
DH Toon
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 