DH Toon | No longer middle class! We're very poor!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 03 2021, 05:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 05:50 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A majority of urban Indians left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic want the government to guarantee them jobs like it does for people in rural areas, says a study by the London School of Economics.

DH Cartoon
Indian economy
Covid-19
BJP

