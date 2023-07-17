DH Toon | On the same route

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2023, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 06:59 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said it will attend a meeting of Opposition parties here after the Congress made it clear that it will oppose a contentious ordinance that has taken Delhi government’s power over its bureaucrats.

The participation of the AAP in the meeting in Bengaluru had been in doubt after the party had said that it would be impossible to attend any Opposition meeting or be part of an alliance in the Congress’ presence if the grand old party did not publicly announce its stand on the ordinance row.

