DH Toon | Oppn has time to decide PM candidate till 2029

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind tour of the Bihar capital where he met top political leaders in the state and also gave a call for “BJP mukt Bharat”.

At a press conference that he addressed with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav by his side, the Telangana chief minister, who is popularly known as “KCR”, invoked the memory of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's “Kranti” (revolution) against “tanashahi” (dictatorship) to stress the need for a united opposition to take on the BJP's hegemony.

