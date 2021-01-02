DH Toon | PM-CARES is not public authority; Mohan Bhagwat claims Hindus can never be anti-India

From day one, the government is insisting that the PM-CARES is a private entity not controlled by it but a fresh RTI has shown that the controversial fund has been given to the official gov.in domain on a request from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Read more here

If someone is a Hindu he will be patriotic and that will be his basic character and nature, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said while citing Mahatama Gandhi's remarks that his patriotism originates from his dharma.

Read more here

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to farmers to try the three new farm laws as an "experiment" for a year or two and in case they are found not beneficial for the farming community, the government will do all necessary amendments. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping on Delhi borders for almost a month in protest against the three laws enacted in September.

Read more here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the farm laws were not brought overnight and even opposition parties advocated such laws but are criticising these reforms now as they are upset because Modi has done it, and said the government was ready "with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility" to allay any concerns over the issue.

Read more here