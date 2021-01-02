DH Toon | PM-CARES is not public authority; Mohan Bhagwat claims Hindus can never be anti-India

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 02 2021, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 08:47 ist

From day one, the government is insisting that the PM-CARES is a private entity not controlled by it but a fresh RTI has shown that the controversial fund has been given to the official gov.in domain on a request from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

If someone is a Hindu he will be patriotic and that will be his basic character and nature, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said while citing Mahatama Gandhi's remarks that his patriotism originates from his dharma.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to farmers to try the three new farm laws as an "experiment" for a year or two and in case they are found not beneficial for the farming community, the government will do all necessary amendments. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping on Delhi borders for almost a month in protest against the three laws enacted in September.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the farm laws were not brought overnight and even opposition parties advocated such laws but are criticising these reforms now as they are upset because Modi has done it, and said the government was ready "with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility" to allay any concerns over the issue.

DH Cartoon
Narendra Modi
Farmers protests
Mohan Bhagwat
Hinduism
BJP
Constitution of India

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

