DH Toon | Poor and rich above 18 to get free Covid jabs: Centre tells SC

Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2021, 03:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 03:44 ist
A poor person and a multi-millionaire in the age group of 18 years and above are equally entitled to get the Covid vaccine free of cost and every effort is being made to ensure access of "safe and effective" ones at the earliest in the country, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Saturday. 

A 375-page affidavit was filed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a slew of questions raised by the apex court in its May 31 order while hearing the suo motu case related to Covid management in the country.

