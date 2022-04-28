Prashant Kishor's second attempt in less than a year to join the Congress ended in a naught on Tuesday with the party making an unusual announcement of the election strategist declining to accept party chief Sonia Gandhi's invitation to join them.
The announcement came as a culmination of marathon discussions spread across several days at Sonia's residence where senior leaders deliberated upon the suggestions given by Kishor and his possible role in the party -- whether to work within the party or act as a consultant from outside.
There were differences within the Congress over his induction while Kishor said the party needed "leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems", more than him.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress
Google to now take phone number removal requests
Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia
Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert
UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay
Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire
What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner
In Pics | The largest buyouts in history
Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you