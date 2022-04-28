DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

Prashant Kishor's second attempt in less than a year to join the Congress ended in a naught on Tuesday with the party making an unusual announcement of the election strategist declining to accept party chief Sonia Gandhi's invitation to join them.

The announcement came as a culmination of marathon discussions spread across several days at Sonia's residence where senior leaders deliberated upon the suggestions given by Kishor and his possible role in the party -- whether to work within the party or act as a consultant from outside.

There were differences within the Congress over his induction while Kishor said the party needed "leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems", more than him.

