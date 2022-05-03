DH Toon | Prashant Kishor's playing his cards close to his chest

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has once again set off a buzz by making a cryptic announcement on Monday, to “begin (his political journey) from Bihar” by going to the “real masters, the people”.
However, his latest tweet was received with suspicion, scorn and dismissal by political parties, including those whom he had helped to win elections.
DH Toon | Kishor's playing his cards close to his chest
