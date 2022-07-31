DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 31 2022, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 08:49 ist

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs were detained on Monday as they insisted on marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan protesting against the "misuse" of central agencies, as party chief Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case for the second time in five days.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Indian Politics
India News
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

