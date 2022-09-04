DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's 'padyatra'

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's 'padyatra'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  • Sep 04 2022, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 08:06 ist

Making an unsparing attack on the Congress that has seen an exit of many senior leaders in recent times, BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday mocked the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, telling it to first keep its flock together. Taking a dig at the Congress during a rally in Haryana's Kaithal, he also accused it of being a family-centric party.

