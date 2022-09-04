DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's 'padyatra'

Making an unsparing attack on the Congress that has seen an exit of many senior leaders in recent times, BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday mocked the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, telling it to first keep its flock together. Taking a dig at the Congress during a rally in Haryana's Kaithal, he also accused it of being a family-centric party.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Lord of the Rings' prequel sets Prime Video record
The fast phenomenon
'Poverty decreased but social inequality up in India'
NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff
Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen
Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands
Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career
DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?