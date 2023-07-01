DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 01 2023, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 05:56 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Refusing to talk politics over the Manipur situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said peace is the way forward in Manipur and everybody should move forward towards peace. 

Rahul made the appeal for peace amid a strong protest about 200-metres away by supporters of CM N Biren Singh against the CM's decision to resign. Singh's resignation letter was torn by the protesters and his convoy was blocked following which he decided not to resign.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Manipur

