DH Toon | Rahul's attempts to pacify the G-23 in vain?

DH Toon | Rahul's attempts to pacify the G-23 in vain?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 20 2022, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 07:57 ist

The nearly 135-year-old Congress party has once again begun the process of scrubbing and drubbing the issue of accountability for the miserable losses in the recently-held Assembly elections in five states. There was a time when Congress ruled all these states that have now been completely swept by the BJP, except Punjab where a relatively new ‘outsider’ party has stormed to power.

Interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are now reaching out to the dissenting group G-23 to hold on to leadership and quieten the rumble inside the party after its poor showing in the recently-concluded Assembly polls. 

Read more

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Indian Politics
India News
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

IIT-M’s centre to understand human brain inaugurated

IIT-M’s centre to understand human brain inaugurated

Justice Kureshi: An 'upright judge's' journey ends

Justice Kureshi: An 'upright judge's' journey ends

DH Toon | Rahul's attempts to pacify the G-23 in vain?

DH Toon | Rahul's attempts to pacify the G-23 in vain?

For a liveable Bengaluru

For a liveable Bengaluru

Captive jumbos: The real elephant in the room

Captive jumbos: The real elephant in the room

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

 