DH Toon | Rahul's attempts to pacify the G-23 in vain?

The nearly 135-year-old Congress party has once again begun the process of scrubbing and drubbing the issue of accountability for the miserable losses in the recently-held Assembly elections in five states. There was a time when Congress ruled all these states that have now been completely swept by the BJP, except Punjab where a relatively new ‘outsider’ party has stormed to power.
Interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are now reaching out to the dissenting group G-23 to hold on to leadership and quieten the rumble inside the party after its poor showing in the recently-concluded Assembly polls.
