DH Toon | Rahul's 'sympathetic' vote bank

The opening day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala on Sunday witnessed people in large numbers thronging on either sides of the national highway to greet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leaders said that the BJP was rattled by the huge response from the people towards the Yatra and hence baseless allegations were being raised over Gandhi's attire. Congress also accused the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala of supporting the BJP in attacking the Congress.

