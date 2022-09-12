The opening day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala on Sunday witnessed people in large numbers thronging on either sides of the national highway to greet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leaders said that the BJP was rattled by the huge response from the people towards the Yatra and hence baseless allegations were being raised over Gandhi's attire. Congress also accused the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala of supporting the BJP in attacking the Congress.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Rahul's 'sympathetic' vote bank
Vembanad lake continues to decay even after Ramsar tag
Plastic might be making you obese
Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast
Why are some people mosquito magnets?
Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes
Pause in the moment
Shoot down the idea of suicide