'Saddened' that my voice in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

"I left my mother in ICU in the hospital to fulfill my duty to attend Parliament debate on these three legislations and register my protest. Thereafter I resigned in protest against these proposed legislations," Badal told PTI in an interview.

