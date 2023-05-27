The inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 marks a watershed moment for Indian democracy. While the symbolic undertones of the transition have dominated media headlines, the building’s impact on the day-to-day life of a Member of Parliament (MP) deserves equal attention. The new building comes with several tech upgrades, including tablets for all MPs and the infrastructure to enable them to ‘Work From Anywhere’. our MPs are simply not given enough resources to do their jobs effectively. Every year, the MPs need to consider 50-60 Bills and study over 4,000 documents. Those who are on parliamentary panels have many additional meetings to attend and documents to review.
However, adequate resourcing for our MPs is necessary but insufficient to unlock the full power of parliamentary processes. Therefore, even as we look forward to inaugurating a new era for our Parliament, we must re-look at the limitations, both operational and structural, that reduce our MPs’ ability to effectively serve their role as the custodians of our vote and our voice.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'
Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final
Test pilots and the taste of danger
Cycling on the road to nostalgia
Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass
Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security
Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history
India's new Parliament building: A look at key features
Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed
Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone