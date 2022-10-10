DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) froze the name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led group has suggested three names and three symbols ahead of the crucial Andheri East by-elections in Maharashtra. The three suggested names are Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

