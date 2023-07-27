DH Toon | Stage set for no-trust vote

DH Toon | Stage set for no-trust vote

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2023, 06:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 06:33 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Stage is set for a no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitting a notice by Congress, a move by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A parties aimed at forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond on Manipur ethnic violence in Parliament.

