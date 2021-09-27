DH Toon | Stop blushing at Modi's US tour!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 27 2021, 04:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 04:15 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to maintain a high level of energy while keeping a busy schedule on his trips abroad has drawn curious enquiries from admirers and sceptics alike. Official sources say that one of his tricks is to pack his hours with back-to-back engagements so that it doesn't let the mind think much about any fatigue.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Narendra Modi
US
India
Joe Biden
Indian Politics

