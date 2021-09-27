DH Toon | Stop blushing at Modi's US tour!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to maintain a high level of energy while keeping a busy schedule on his trips abroad has drawn curious enquiries from admirers and sceptics alike. Official sources say that one of his tricks is to pack his hours with back-to-back engagements so that it doesn't let the mind think much about any fatigue.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
What happens after the German election?
India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner
'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'
Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election
Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet
When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!
How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives
Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance
Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs