DH Toon | The 'Great Indian' political migration

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2023, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 08:15 ist

Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony has said that the decision of his son, Anil K Antony, to join the BJP was painful. It was also a wrong decision, said a visibly upset Antony.

"I will remain as a Congress worker till my last breath and continue to raise my voice against the BJP and RSS," Antony told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.He refused to take any questions. "This will be the first and last time I will be speaking about Anil," he said.

The move comes at a time when the grand old party and the BJP have locked horns on myriad issues, including the Adani row and the ouster of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

