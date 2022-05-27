DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

DHNS
DHNS,
  May 27 2022
  • updated: May 27 2022, 05:49 ist

Citing the recent electoral victories, Modi said “Telangana people have made up their minds for a change” and that the formation of the BJP government is certain.

Without naming anyone, Modi said that superstitious persons cannot do justice to Telangana's potential. Since he became the CM in 2014, KCR was avoiding the state secretariat reportedly for its “bad vaastu”. The complex was finally demolished in 2020 and a new secretariat is under construction at the same spot.

“In this age of scientific temper, some people have become slaves to blind beliefs and they can harm anyone. I believe in science and technology. When I was the Gujarat CM, I used to repeatedly visit places said to be jinxed. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is a sanyasi wearing saffron robes and gives a particular impression but he too does not believe in superstitions. He also went to such places but became the CM for the second time. We need to save Telangana from irrational people,” Modi said.

