DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2022, 04:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 04:56 ist

Senior leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination paper for the July 18 Presidential election as the Opposition candidate in the presence of leaders from around 15 parties and is all set to start his campaign from Kerala on Wednesday.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Presidential Elections
Yashwant Sinha
India News
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Opposition

What's Brewing

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 