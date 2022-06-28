DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

Senior leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination paper for the July 18 Presidential election as the Opposition candidate in the presence of leaders from around 15 parties and is all set to start his campaign from Kerala on Wednesday.
