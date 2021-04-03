DH Toon | Timing is suspect in 'deserving honour' for Rajinikanth

DH Toon | Timing is suspect in Rajinikanth's honour

  Apr 03 2021
By awarding the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Rajinikanth, the BJP has managed to bring the Tamil superstar back into the limelight just six days before Tamil Nadu votes to elect its 16th Assembly.

The actor himself would have not liked this focus in the midst of the election season – he was away from the public glare since December last year following a short stay at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad due to fluctuation in his blood pressure. Many argue Rajinikanth certainly deserves the recognition, but raise questions on the timing— Tamil Nadu votes on April 6.

