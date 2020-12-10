DH Toon | Tough reforms hard as India a democratic nation, says Niti Aayog CEO Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said it is difficult to carry out tough reforms in India and emphasised that more reforms are needed to make the country competitive in the global environment.

“A lot of problem today, you must understand, is those in the west looking at India and writing about India are not able to come to terms with the changes taking place (in the country),” Jaishankar said during an online discussion hosted by the Lowy Institute of Australia. “What are the changes? You have a very deep democratization of India.”

The comment by the External Affairs Minister came a day after NITI Ayog Chief Executive Officer, Amitabh Kant, triggered a controversy saying that it was difficult to introduce tough reforms in India as it was “too much of a democracy”.

