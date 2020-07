The decision to sack Pilot and two ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- was taken at the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur in the presence of AICC observers Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken and AICC General Secretaries Avinash Pande and K C Venugopal.

