DH Toon | 'Twin towers' of Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

Vijay Rupani became the fourth BJP's chief minister to be replaced in the last six months.

In a surprise move, Rupani on Saturday resigned as Chief Minister of Gujarat almost 15 months before state polls, becoming fourth chief minister to be changed in six months in three states - Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat.

In March, the saffron party replaced Uttarkhand then chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with Lok Sabha member Tirath Singh Rawat. In July, four months after being made chief minister, Tirath Singh Rawat was replaced by two-time MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami. After Uttarakhand, BJP replaced B S Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka.

