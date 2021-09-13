DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

DH Toon | 'Twin towers' of Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 13 2021, 05:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 05:40 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Vijay Rupani became the fourth BJP's chief minister to be replaced in the last six months.

In a surprise move, Rupani on Saturday resigned as Chief Minister of Gujarat almost 15 months before state polls, becoming fourth chief minister to be changed in six months in three states - Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat.

In March, the saffron party replaced Uttarkhand then chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with Lok Sabha member Tirath Singh Rawat. In July, four months after being made chief minister, Tirath Singh Rawat was replaced by two-time MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami. After Uttarakhand, BJP replaced B S Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka.



Gujarat
BJP
Vijay Rupani
Bhupendra Patel
Indian Politics
DH Toon
Amit Shah
Narendra Modi

