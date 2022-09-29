DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

With just two days left for filing nomination, the battle lines for the Congress president election are not clear yet but Digvijaya Singh appeared to be emerging as a new contender while a final word on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s prospects could finally emerge on Thursday.
