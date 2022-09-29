DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 29 2022, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 01:30 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

With just two days left for filing nomination, the battle lines for the Congress president election are not clear yet but Digvijaya Singh appeared to be emerging as a new contender while a final word on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s prospects could finally emerge on Thursday.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Digvijaya Singh
Ashok Gehlot
Indian Politics
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

 