DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 01 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 00:55 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Kharge now is at the doorsteps of achieving a milestone in his career, after losing many posts to party colleagues – despite a spirited fight offered by Shashi Tharoor, Kharge's election as Congress president looks a fait accompli.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge
Shashi Tharoor
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 