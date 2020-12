West Bengal's ruling TMC was rocked by a fresh bout of desertions on Friday with at least 10 leaders exiting, deepening the crisis in the party hours before the arrival of the senior BJP leader and Union Home Amit Shah on a two-day visit.

Amid the ongoing spree of desertions, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the deserters as "baggage" for the party and said it is good that rotten elements are leaving on their own.

