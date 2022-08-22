DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

Days after Ghulam Nabi Azad refused to take up assignment in Jammu and Kashmir, another senior leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned as the Chairperson of party's steering committee in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, saying he was “left with no choice” due to the “continuing exclusion and insults”.

Sharma's resignation five days after Azad refused to head Campaign Committee in Jammu and Kashmir signals the deepening of fissures between the G-23 leaders or change-seekers and the party ahead of Congress president election whose process was to start on Sunday.

