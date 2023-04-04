DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 04 2023, 07:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 07:08 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday told a sessions court in Surat his conviction by a magistrate's court in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark was erroneous, patently perverse, and he was sentenced in a manner so as to attract disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

