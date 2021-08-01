DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

With overhaul done in half a dozen states including Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Assam, Congress has signalled its forward march towards generation next. Be it the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as PCC chief in Punjab, Revanth Reddy in Telangana, K Sudhakaran or Nana Patole in Maharashtra as Congress chiefs in their respective states, the Congress high command, which has for long faced criticism for procrastination in decision-making, has of late shown its willingness to go beyond the obvious and explore new leadership in states even at the cost ignoring voices from its trusted veterans of past to some extent.
