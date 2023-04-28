Dhankar refers breach of privilege notice against Jairam Ramesh to Rajya Sabha privileges committee

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has referred to the Privileges Committee a complaint by a BJP MP against Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh for making "deliberate, disrespectful" observations against the Chair.

Dhankhar's decision to refer the matter to the ten member panel headed by Deputy Chairman Harivansh came following a complaint by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.

The decision to refer the matter regarding "Reference of a question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha" was published in the Rajya Sabha Bulletin on Thursday.

“Members are informed that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred, under rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of the complaint of Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member, regarding making continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Chairman, Rajya Sabha and casting aspersions on his impartiality by Shri Jairam Ramesh, Member, to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's communication said.

Ramesh had earlier said that the Chairman should not be the "cheerleader for any ruling dispensation" after the latter criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'democracy in danger' remarks in London. He had also commented against Dhankhar's criticism of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said another BJP MP has filed a complaint against Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on charges of disrespecting the Chair but no action has been taken on it yet.

The Privileges Committee, at present, is dealing with a complaint against Congress MP Rajani Patil who is accused of filming the proceedings of the House illegally. Patil has denied the allegations.