Dhankhar rejects point of order by Kharge objecting to demand for Rahul's apology

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday rejected the point of order raised by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objecting to Leader of House Piyush Goyal's demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his 'democracy in danger' remarks, attracting strong criticism from the Opposition party.

Issuing his ruling on Kharge's argument that there could be no discussion of a Lok Sabha MP in the Upper House, Dhankhar said he is of the "firm view that there can be no issue or individual beyond the purview of discussion" in the Rajya Sabha and the "same is exclusively subject to regulation" by the House and the Chairman.

Responding to the ruling, Congress General Secretary (Communications) and Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said presiding officers in legislatures are expected to be "fair, even-handed and non-partisan" and they "cannot display their biases or their loyalty to the ruling party". He added, "they must command respect by their actions not demand respect by a never-ending flow of sermons."

Delivering the ruling in the post-lunch session, Dhankhar said authenticated record made available by Goyal bears out that his demand of apology on the "overseas statements made by a senior leader of opposition is factually premised" and does not graduate to making ‘allegation of a defamatory or incriminatory nature’.

"In view of categorical and firm Constitutional prescriptions, I cannot persuade myself to sustain the point of order raised by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and the same is hereby declined," Dhankhar said.

Kharge had cited precedents to argue that Goyal's statements against Rahul should be struck down from the records, as there was no prior notice to raise the allegations against a member of another House. Goyal had claimed that Rahul's remarks in London in early March insulted Parliament and other institutions.

"The sanctity of the temple of democracy cannot be permitted to be outraged as privilege does not extend to engaging in demeaning parliament, making disparaging observations tarnishing constitutional institutions or set afloat narratives premised on reckless allegations of untenable fact premise," Dhankhar said.

He also said any curtailment or qualification of the Constitutional privilege of freedom of expression, of a MP in the Rajya Sabha will "seriously compromise and impede blossoming of democratic values".

"Democratic ethos, well cherished and nurtured Parliamentary values persuade me to tilt in favour of sustaining this constitutional right of “freedom of expression” of an MP that cannot suffer any constraint and is subject only to the wisdom of the House and the Chairman," he said.

Dhankhar also argued that the Rule 238 and 238A that call for previous intimation to the Chairman apply only when it comes to making allegation of a defamatory or incriminatory nature by a member against the member of another Lok Sabha and not otherwise.

"Constitutional ‘privilege’ of ‘freedom of expression’ and ‘immunity’ from any civil or criminal action to MPs, calls for high degree of care, caution and accountability. This unique freedom privilege comes with heavy obligations. Breach of this privilege by engaging in reckless trading of allegations or free fall of information, invectives and innuendos or setting afoot pernicious narratives entail serious consequences," he said.