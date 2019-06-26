Did India lose in Waynad and Rae Bareli, Modi asks Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday berated Congress as a poor loser and renounced Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for pronouncing that while Modi won the Parliamentary election, the nation lost it.

“Congress still believes if it loses the general election, India loses. There has to be a limit to such arrogance,” Modi said reminding the Opposition party that it drew a blank in 17 states.

“Its an insult to Indian democracy and people when you said Modi won the election but people of the country lost. Did India lose in Wayanad and Rae Bareli? Did India lose in Berhampore and Thiruvananthapuram?” Modi said referring to four of 52 seats that Congress won in the Lok Sabha elections.

Azad— the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha— made the remarks while opening the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Upper House on Monday. He went on to say that instead of having BJP's new India of hatred, its better to have the old India where there was love and compassion between different communities.

“Do they want an Old India where Cabinet decision is torn in a press conference, where Navy assets are used for picnic, where scams are order of the day, where 'tukde-tukde' (separatist) gang gets support of leaders, where middlemen are required for railway tickets, MP's letter is needed for gas connection, where interviews are held for low-level jobs such as peon in a government department and there is rampant inspector raj,” Modi countered.

“The citizens of the country are not willing to go back to the old India. The new India is destined to come,” he said, responding in the Rajya Sabha. “The Congress neither could handle its victory, nor accept its defeat. That is from where their learning must begin.”

The prime minister asked the Congress leader to come out of their mindset and discuss the idea of “one nation one poll” under which it has been proposed to simultaneous elections for Parliament and state Assemblies.

“Voters in Odisha showed they can give two separate mandates. Don't doubt the electorates and don't shut the door at the outset. Some may not like this idea or have views on this. But, it is important to present these ideas and have discussions on this,” Modi said.

Congress was among the 17 political parties that boycotted last week's Prime Minister's meeting on the simultaneous poll.