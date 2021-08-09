Did LSTV, RSTV block Opposition protests from being broadcast?

As the government-Opposition logjam continues in the last leg of the Monsoon Session, parties critiquing the government over farm laws and the use of Pegasus have accused the Lok Sabha TV of not broadcasting their disruption.

The Opposition parties have claimed on multiple occasions that the ruling Modi-Shah government has tried to block any voice of dissent and accused them of censoring proceedings.

On Friday, LSTV showed Opposition protests for 72 seconds in the duration of 45 minutes that the House was in session, according to an Indian Express report.

There are two channels — one which broadcasts proceedings inside the Parliament complex and the other which shows the proceedings to the general public. The former showed greater details of the opposition protest. The proceedings aired inside the complex are also shown on two giant TV screens inside the Lok Sabha chamber.

"The LSTV transmission is as per the rules which say it should be a true reflection of what’s happening inside the House,” Manoj K Arora, Editor-in-Chief cum Chief Executive of LSTV told the daily. While LSTV is expected to provide an overall view, the focus has to shift to the Speaker or the Chair or the Prime Minister speaks when they speak, channel sources told the publication.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha TV showed glimpses of protests by the opposition members in the House. The video showed long shots of members raising slogans in the Well. However, the focus shifted as soon as the Chair spoke.

During Question Hour, Opposition members were seen adjusting their placards on Pegasus and farm issues to come in the camera frame. Sources said the Opposition MPs tried to make sure that the posters were visible on television by positioning themselves at key areas in both houses.

Earlier last week, TMC MP and leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien had alleged that the Opposition protests were not being shown on RS TV.

"#Parliament 2 pm. Today. Please watch. Will Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV CENSOR Opposition voices as we attempt to raise this serious issue #Pegasus," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)